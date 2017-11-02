International News 24/7

 

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Author Douglas Kennedy on his new novel 'The Great Wide Open'

Russia probe: Special investigation into US presidential election heats up

A worm named ISIS in the Big Apple

Trump set to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair

France's highest honour gets harder to get

Charlie Hebdo: Courting controversy again

After the New York attack: Extreme vetting or racial profiling?

Civil rights in the Trump era: Has the White House abandoned American values?

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-02

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

This Thursday marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. According to the UN, some 900 reporters have been killed over the past decade - and in 90% of cases, the crimes go unpunished. Will this also be the case for Daphne Caruana Galizia? The Maltese investigative journalist and blogger, who had exposed a web of corruption scandals, was killed by a car bomb on October 16. Our team reports from Malta, where many fear that justice will not be done.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.

By Amar Mohammed Sahib AL HAMEEDAWI , Jean BARRERE , Luke SHRAGO , Patrick LOVETT

Larry KILMAN

Specialist consultant at UNESCO for safety of journalists

2017-11-01 Americas

Colombia on the rocky road to reconciliation

Nearly one year ago, Colombia reached a historic peace deal with FARC rebels: a turning point for the country's future. After a conflict lasting half a century that left over...

2017-10-31 Africa

HRW controversy: Rwanda rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings

In July, the NGO Human Rights Watch published a report claiming that the Rwandan security services were responsible for the extrajudicial killings of 37 people - for crimes as...

2017-10-30 Americas

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Over the past few weeks, Northern California has suffered its worst ever wildfires, which have left 42 people dead and 100,000 hectares up in smoke. As well as destroying...

2017-10-27 France

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Infertility concerns 80 million couples worldwide. For many infertile women, egg donors are their only hope of getting pregnant. In France, egg donors are not paid and the...

