Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

This Thursday marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. According to the UN, some 900 reporters have been killed over the past decade - and in 90% of cases, the crimes go unpunished. Will this also be the case for Daphne Caruana Galizia? The Maltese investigative journalist and blogger, who had exposed a web of corruption scandals, was killed by a car bomb on October 16. Our team reports from Malta, where many fear that justice will not be done.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.
