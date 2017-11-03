International News 24/7

 

"Total calm" after Merah trial verdict

'10 years of exploitation': Apple under fire as iPhone X hits shelves

All that glitters: Gold prices decline over economic optimism

"Puigdemont's fate is now in the hands of Belgium"

Macron's poetic gesture

A plane-sized chamber discovered in the Great Pyramid of Egypt

President Kenyatta wins vote boycotted by Kenya's opposition

Balfour Declaration: 100 years on, UK's Jewish homeland statement still divides

Crimes against journalists: 900 reporters killed in past decade

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-03

'10 years of exploitation': Apple under fire as iPhone X hits shelves

With the release of the iPhone X, Apple's business outlook is strong - but labour rights campaigners are calling on the company to do more to prevent employee abuse and exploitation at its Chinese manufacturers. Michael Ma, from the Hong Kong-based NGO Students and Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior, tells us what changes he wants to see.

By Bryan QUINN

2017-11-02 Federal Reserve

Trump set to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair

Jerome Powell is expected to be named as Donald Trump's pick for chair of the US Federal Reserve, replacing Janet Yellen, the first woman in the job. We take a look back at...

2017-11-01 taxes

Republicans delay announcement of US tax reform plan

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have delayed the announcement of their new tax plan until Thursday, as final details are worked out. The reform will be the biggest...

2017-10-30 Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish Energy power contract amid uproar

Puerto Rico cancels a $300 million contract with US firm Whitefish Energy to rebuild its hurricane-damaged power grid, this amid allegations that the bidding process was not...

2017-10-27 Senate (USA)

World's billionaires add $1 trillion to wealth in 2016

A new gilded age saw the world's billionaires add $1 trillion to their wealth in 2016. Also today: US Republicans are one step closer to passing tax cuts that would add $1.5...

