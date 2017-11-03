International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to halt prejudice against migrants

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive report: Burma in denial over Rohingya crisis

Read more

FOCUS

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Puigdemont's fate is now in the hands of Belgium'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-03

Video: Photo project aims to halt prejudice against migrants

Saint-Martory is a small village in the south of France with a population of 900, where 43% of voters backed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election. So when 50 asylum seekers arrived in the village last year, many locals didn't give them the warmest of welcomes. To try to change people's perceptions of the migrants, one photographer decided to bring together villagers and the new arrivals in frescoes where each person plays a role.

The project, by photographer Patrick Willocq, led some of the villagers to strike up friendships with the new arrivals, even though others did not change their stance on immigration. FRANCE 24's team reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.

By Alix LE BOURDON , Alexander AUCOTT , Alaaeddin SALLAL

Our guests

Guillaume CAPELLE

Founder of SINGA, an international network of organisations connecting asylum seekers and locals

Archives

2017-11-02 Europe

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Thursday marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The UN says some 900 reporters were killed over the past decade - and in 90% of cases, the...

Read more

2017-11-01 Americas

Colombia on the rocky road to reconciliation

Nearly one year ago, Colombia reached a historic peace deal with FARC rebels: a turning point for the country's future. After a conflict lasting half a century that left over...

Read more

2017-10-31 Africa

HRW controversy: Rwanda rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings

In July, the NGO Human Rights Watch published a report claiming that the Rwandan security services were responsible for the extrajudicial killings of 37 people - for crimes as...

Read more

2017-10-30 Americas

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Over the past few weeks, Northern California has suffered its worst ever wildfires, which have left 42 people dead and 100,000 hectares up in smoke. As well as destroying...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility