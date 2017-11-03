Video: Photo project aims to halt prejudice against migrants

Saint-Martory is a small village in the south of France with a population of 900, where 43% of voters backed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election. So when 50 asylum seekers arrived in the village last year, many locals didn't give them the warmest of welcomes. To try to change people's perceptions of the migrants, one photographer decided to bring together villagers and the new arrivals in frescoes where each person plays a role.
The project, by photographer Patrick Willocq, led some of the villagers to strike up friendships with the new arrivals, even though others did not change their stance on immigration. FRANCE 24's team reports.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.