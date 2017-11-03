International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's poetic gesture

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

A plane-sized chamber discovered in the Great Pyramid of Egypt

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

President Kenyatta wins vote boycotted by opposition

Read more

THE DEBATE

Balfour Declaration Centennial; 100 years on, UK's Jewish Homeland Statement Still Divides

Read more

THE DEBATE

Crimes Against Journalists; 900 journalists killed in the past decade

Read more

ENCORE!

Author Douglas Kennedy on his new novel 'The Great Wide Open'

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

France's controversial anti-terrorism law comes into force

Read more

FOCUS

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Russia probe: Special investigation into US presidential election heats up

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

IS group says New York attacker was one of its 'soliders'

© Kena Betancur / AFP | A police officer in New York city shortly after a terror attack killed 8 people on Tueday October 31, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-03

The attacker who killed eight people in a truck rampage in New York on Tuesday was a "soldier" of the Islamic State group, the jihadists said Thursday, according to a US-based monitoring group.

"One of the soldiers of the Islamic State attacked a number of crusaders on a street in New York City," said an article in the latest issue of the group's al-Naba weekly newspaper, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, is charged with terrorism offences after allegedly driving a rented pickup truck down a mile-long stretch of bike path in Manhattan.

The charging document says he confessed to acting in the name of IS and "felt good about what he had done," even demanding to hang an IS flag in his hospital room.

Police said he appeared to have followed very closely "the instructions" that IS put out to its followers on social media.

He was allegedly in possession of three knives, thousands of IS propaganda images and dozens of videos that showed IS fighters killing prisoners.

The picture of Saipov that has emerged is of a suspect who only radicalized after moving to the United States in 2010.

"The grace of Allah, the operation instilled fear in crusader America, prompting them to increase security measures and intensify actions against immigrants to America," IS said in the al-Naba article, according to SITE.

After a gunman shot dead 58 people last month in Las Vegas, IS claimed the killer was also one of its "soldiers" but the FBI said it found no such links with the accused, Stephen Paddock.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-03

  • USA

    NYC attack suspect charged with terrorism offences

    Read more

  • USA

    Attack 'won't ruin Halloween fun', say New Yorkers

    Read more

  • USA

    Five Argentinian friends killed in New York attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility