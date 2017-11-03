International News 24/7

 

Europe

Spain issues european arrest warrant against Catalonia ex-leader Puigdemont

© AFP | Carles Puigdemont told reporters in Brussels he would return to Catalonia only after being given "guarantees" by the Spanish government.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-03

A Spanish judge has issued a European arrest warrant against ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who left for Brussels after his government was sacked after declaring independence.

National Court investigating judge Carmen Lamela filed the request with the Belgian prosecutor to detain the five, and issued separate international search and arrest warrants to alert Europol in case they flee Belgium.

According to the judge, the five are being sought for five different crimes, including rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in a Spanish investigation into their roles in pushing for secession for Catalonia.

Puigdemont and his aides flew to Brussels after Spanish authorities removed him and his Cabinet from office Saturday for demanding independence. The Spanish government has also called an early regional election for Dec. 21.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-03

