Eastern city Deir el-Zour liberated from IS group, Syrian state media say

The Syrian army announced on Friday that it has liberated the long-contested eastern city of Deir el-Zour from the Islamic State group – a largely symbolic victory in the military's fight to capture remaining IS strongholds.

A military statement said it was now in full control of the city after a weeks-long campaign carried out with allied forces. It said army units were now removing booby traps and mines left behind by the extremist group.

Deir el-Zour had been divided into a government-held area and a part held by the IS group for nearly three years.

Syrian government forces and their pro-government allies first broke the militant group’s hold on their part of the city in September and have been advancing against IS positions ever since.

Iraq's final offensive

Iraqi forces have also entered al-Qaim in Iraq, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday.

Units from the Iraqi army, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Sunni tribal forces and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces are participating in an offensive to recapture al-Qaim and Rawa, two towns that lie on the border area with Syria.

“Daesh members have to choose between death and surrender,” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in a statement announcing the offensive last week, using an Arabic term for the Islamic State group.

The developments in Syria and Iraq are the latest significant defeats for the militant group as it sees the “caliphate” it declared in 2014 crumble and it loses almost all of its urban strongholds.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-03