International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to halt prejudice against migrants

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive report: Burma in denial over Rohingya crisis

Read more

FOCUS

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

US carries first airstrikes against IS in Somalia

© Mohamed ABDIWAHAB / AFP | Somali security forces patrol along the coast of Qaw, in Puntland, northeastern Somalia on December, 18, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-03

The US military has conducted for the first time two airstrikes against Islamic State group fighters in Somalia, where the group is a growing presence in a country long threatened by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

A US official said the strikes were carried out in northeastern Somalia, with the first around midnight local time and the second later Friday morning. The official was not authorized to discuss the mission publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town in Somalia's northern state of Puntland, a Somali security official told The Associated Press.

The airstrike may have targeted top leaders of the group, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

IS fighters split from al-Shabab

Qandala Mayor Jama Mohamed confirmed the airstrike, which he said sent terrified nomadic villagers and their animals fleeing.

The US military this year has carried out well over a dozen drone strikes against al-Shabab extremists after the Trump administration approved expanded efforts against the group.

But ISIS-linked fighters who have split from the Somalia-based al-Shabab are a growing threat in Puntland.

In May, The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in Puntland   said to be the first time the extremist group had claimed an attack in the Horn of Africa nation. Police said a suicide bomber detonated at a military checkpoint in the commercial hub of Bossaso, killing at least four people.

A report by United Nations experts monitoring sanctions against the Islamic State group noted in a report circulated in August the "terrorist threat" posed by its affiliates in Puntland.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-03

  • SOMALIA

    US air strikes kill scores of Al Shabaab militants in Somalia

    Read more

  • Somalia

    US strike in Somalia kills senior al Shabaab members

    Read more

  • USA

    Somalia's al Shabaab use Trump clip to recruit followers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility