International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to halt prejudice against migrants

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity?

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive report: Burma in denial over Rohingya crisis

Read more

FOCUS

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Puigdemont's fate is now in the hands of Belgium'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers react to verdict in trial of Toulouse gunman's brother

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

'10 years of exploitation': Apple under fire as iPhone X hits shelves

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

All that glitters: Gold prices decline over economic optimism

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-11-03

Exclusive report: Burma in denial over Rohingya crisis

Burma’s northern Rakhine state is on lockdown. In recent weeks, violence has forced hundreds of thousands of minority Muslim Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh. FRANCE 24’s regional correspondent Clovis Casali was one of the few journalists able to enter Rakhine state, where he met terrified members of the Rohingya community. He brings us rare footage from on the ground.

On August 25, Rohingya fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked police stations, provoking an immediate and deadly response from the Burmese army. Burma claims that its operations were simply aimed at tracking down "terrorists", but NGOs and the UN consider it to be pursuing an "ethnic cleansing" campaign. Some have even accused Burma of genocide.

>> Read our article: "Burma's Suu Kyi makes first visit to region hit by Rohingya violence"

>> Watch our report on the Rohingya crisis: "Monks with an ultranationalist agenda"

After weeks of negotiations with the authorities, our regional correspondent, Clovis Casali, was authorised to follow the army on a rare visit to an area devastated by the fighting.

In Rohingya villages, many are starving because access to Rakhine state has been cut off. On the beaches, hundreds are desperately trying to leave the country by crossing the Naf River. In this exclusive report, FRANCE 24 takes you to meet the Muslim ethnic group considered one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.

>> Watch our interview with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urging Burma to stop the "ethnic cleansing" of the Rohingya Muslim minority

By Clovis CASALI

Archives

2017-10-27 Middle East

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

For more than three years, the US-led coalition has been using air strikes to help Iraqi troops retake territory from Islamic State group jihadists. But some are now tallying the...

Read more

2017-10-20 Asia-pacific

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

As Turkmenistan hosted the Asian Games in the capital Ashgabat, our reporter managed to obtain a visa to cover the event. He brings us a rare look inside one of the world’s most...

Read more

2017-10-13 Europe

Video: Ghosts of 1917 revolution still haunt Russians

What remains of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia? FRANCE 24 brings you a special documentary on how Russians are living with this cumbersome legacy, as the Kremlin keeps a...

Read more

2017-10-06 Middle East

Video: After the war, life slowly returns to Mosul

FRANCE 24's reporters went back to Mosul, almost three months after Iraqi forces liberated the country’s second city from the grip of the Islamic State (IS) group. The scene of...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility