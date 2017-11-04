Exclusive: Five-nation 'G5 Sahel' force launches operations in Mali

A multinational military force in Mali dubbed the G5 Sahel kicked off its first regional operation this week near the border with Niger and Burkina Faso. FRANCE 24’s Anthony Fouchard and Katerina Vittozzi are following the mission with Malian troops.

Five west African nations are taking part in the operation to flush out militants known to hide in the area.

The poorly equipped Malian army has little air capability so it relies heavily on the hundreds of French forces still stationed in the region as part of Opération Barkhane, which provides logistical and aerial support.

