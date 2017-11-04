International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sticking it to Trump: Twitter worker shuts down President's account

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain seeks arrest of Catalan leader; Terror in Manhattan

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Exclusive: Five-nation 'G5 Sahel' force launches operations in Mali

© France 24 screen grab

Video by Anthony FOUCHARD , Katerina VITTOZZI

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-04

A multinational military force in Mali dubbed the G5 Sahel kicked off its first regional operation this week near the border with Niger and Burkina Faso. FRANCE 24’s Anthony Fouchard and Katerina Vittozzi are following the mission with Malian troops.

Five west African nations are taking part in the operation to flush out militants known to hide in the area.

The poorly equipped Malian army has little air capability so it relies heavily on the hundreds of French forces still stationed in the region as part of Opération Barkhane, which provides logistical and aerial support.

Click on the video player above to view FRANCE 24's exclusive report.

Date created : 2017-11-04

  • USA

    US pledges $60 million to Sahel counter-terrorism force

    Read more

  • MALI

    Islamist militants 'taken out of action' in Mali, says French military

    Read more

  • NIGER

    Pentagon confirms deaths of three US soldiers in Niger

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility