Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces surprise resignation

Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation in a surprise move on Saturday, saying that he sensed there was a plot against his life and criticising Iran as well as its Hezbollah allies in the Lebanese government.

“We are living in a climate similar to the atmosphere that prevailed before the assassination of martyr Rafik al-Hariri (his father and the late prime minister). I have sensed what is being plotted covertly to target my life,” he said, in a televised address from Riyadh.

Hariri also said that Iran was “losing in its interference in the affairs of the Arab world”, adding that Lebanon would “rise as it has done in the past” and that "Iran's arms in the region will be cut off".

"The evil that Iran spreads in the region will backfire on it," Hariri said, accusing Tehran of spreading chaos, strife and destruction throughout the region.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces his resignation

Speaking to FRANCE 24, Imad Salamay of the American University of Beirut said that while Hariri’s announcement comes as a surprise, pressure had been mounting on him both domestically and abroad, notably from the new US administration and Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon is sharply divided along a camp loyal to Saudi Arabia, headed by the Sunni Muslim Hariri, and a camp loyal to Iran, represented by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is politically dominant in Lebanon, but its ties to Iran and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have angered some Lebanese.

"There are huge regional movements between Saudi Arabia and Iran at the moment", says political analyst Julien Theron in Paris."The two countries are reevaluating their assets in the region. But in between, there is Lebanon, that always kept aside from the Syrian conflict, despite terror attacks and massive amounts of refugees".

Julien Theron, geopolitical analyst at Sciences Po, on the timing of Hariri's resignation

Hariri has visited Saudi Arabia – the political foe of both Iran and Hezbollah – twice in the past week, meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials.

Hariri became Lebanon’s prime minister late last year after a political deal that also brought Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun to office as the country’s president.

Hariri was in self-imposed exile until 2014, living in France and Saudi Arabia. He left the country in 2011 after his government was toppled by an opposition coalition including Hezbollah.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-11-04