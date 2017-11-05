International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sticking it to Trump: Twitter worker shuts down President's account

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain seeks arrest of Catalan leader; Terror in Manhattan

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

'This is a crisis of national identity,' Lebanese minister tells FRANCE 24

© Screen grab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-05

A day after Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri unexpectedly resigned saying he feared for his life, Education Minister Marwan Hamade told FRANCE 24 his country is facing an identity crisis, caught between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In announcing his resignation on Saturday from the Saudi capital Riyadh, Hariri accused Iran and Hezbollah – Tehran's ally in the Lebanese government – of seeking to dominate the region.

"Iran has a grip on the fate of the region's countries ... Hezbollah is Iran's arm not just in Lebanon but in other Arab countries too," Hariri said.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Education Minister Marwan Hamade said Hariri's move was not a complete surprise, given the rising tensions in the government.

Hamade said it had become "obvious" that a tenuous compromise reached by President Michel Aoun and Hariri last October – on including Hezbollah in the government as long as they tempered their actions – was about to fail.

Under the power-sharing agreement that ended the country's civil war, the post of president is designated for a Maronite Christian while that of prime minister is reserved for a Sunni and the president of the parliament is a Shiite.

But the country is also sharply divided between a camp loyal to Saudi Arabia – led by Hariri, a Sunni Muslim – and a camp loyal to Iran headed by Hezbollah. President Aoun, who was elected in October 2016 after the presidential post remained vacant for two years, is a close ally of Hezbollah.

Hamade said that Hariri's departure was nevertheless a "defeat" for Hezbollah. Hariri was responsible for conveying some amount of legitimacy on the armed group's continuing and prominent role in the Lebanese government, allowing it to continue to infiltrate the state apparatus as well as the “social and political life” of the country.

By resigning, the Lebanese population may now demand further concessions from Hezbollah and demand they take a more moderate position.

Hamade predicts that in the coming days, President Aoun will need to call a "national congress" meeting bringing together all of Lebanon’s political factions.

"The government crisis will not be resolved by the usual constitutional steps," he said. "This is a deeper crisis, a crisis of national identity: Are we with the Arab camp? Are we being driven into the Iranian orbit?"

These are the major questions Lebanon now faces in the future, he said.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 interview.

Date created : 2017-11-05

  • LEBANON

    Hariri did not want to give Hezbollah political cover, says Iran expert

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces surprise resignation

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanese leaders divided over fate of Syrian refugees

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility