Fentanyl: A new deadly drug spreads across North America

A new drug is ravaging cities and small towns across North America that is 50 times stronger than heroin. Derek Thomson reports from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, which has become the epicentre of a new drug crisis.
More than 20,000 people died of Fentanyl overdoses in 2016. In Vancouver, overdose deaths are doubling every year. A cheap synthetic form of heroin, Fentanyl kills one person every day in the city.
Click on the video player above to view the report from The Observers Direct.
