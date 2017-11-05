International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sticking it to Trump: Twitter worker shuts down President's account

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain seeks arrest of Catalan leader; Terror in Manhattan

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Hezbollah says Lebanon PM's resignation 'imposed' by Saudi Arabia

© HO, Al-Manar TV, AFP | Image grab taken from Hezbollah's al-Manar TV on November 5, 2017 shows Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's militant Shiite movement Hezbollah, giving a televised address from an undisclosed location in Lebanon.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-05

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement, said on Sunday the previous day's resignation of the country's premier Saad Hariri had been "imposed" by Saudi Arabia.

"It is clear that the resignation was a Saudi decision that was imposed on Prime Minister Hariri. It was not his intention, not his wish and not his decision" to quit, Nasrallah said in a televised address.

Hariri, a protege of Riyadh, on Saturday  announced his surprise resignation in a broadcast from the Saudi capital.

He cited the "grip" of Hezbollah ally Iran on the country, and also said he feared for his life.

"We did not seek this resignation," said Nasrallah, whose powerful movement has participated in Hariri's government for almost a year.

The Hezbollah chief did not directly address the accusations levelled by what he called Hariri's "very hard" speech, saying only that these were "a matter for Saudi Arabia".

Hariri, a two-time premier whose father Rafik held the same position for years and was assassinated in 2005, accused both Iran and Hezbollah of seeking hegemony in the region.

Nasrallah questioned the timing of Hariri's announcement at a time when "things are proceeding normally... in the heart of government" in Lebanon.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-05

  • LEBANON

    Hariri did not want to give Hezbollah political cover, says Iran expert

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces surprise resignation

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanon’s president names Saad Hariri new prime minister

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility