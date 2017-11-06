Valérie Plante elected Montreal's first woman mayor

The city of Montreal has elected its first woman mayor, voting in leftist rookie politician Valérie Plante to lead the growing Canadian metropolis. Plante will also be the only woman at the head of a major North American metropolis.
"Tonight we have written a new page in Montreal's history books," the jubilant 43-year-old told cheering supporters. "Montreal finally has its first mayoress."
She upset her main opponent Denis Coderre by outperforming the incumbent by six points in Sunday's election, taking more than 51 percent of the vote.
In his concession speech, Coderre, a veteran former Liberal parliament member and cabinet minister, congratulated Plante and announced he was leaving "municipal politics" – leaving the door open to other elected posts.
