Video: Who is Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak?

There's a new face in the Russian presidential race. Her name is Ksenia Sobchak and she's been nicknamed the "Russian Paris Hilton". The 36-year-old is a socialite, journalist and TV host who claims she's an "anti-system" candidate. But Sobchak's family's links to President Vladimir Putin have given rise to doubts about her candidacy. Our Moscow correspondents followed the start of her presidential campaign.
Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Charlotte Prudhomme.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.