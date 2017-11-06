International News 24/7

 

A story about the rise of Hitler wins France's top book prize

Video: Who is Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak?

Nick Clegg tells us 'How To Stop Brexit'

Cheap and deadly: Inside Canada's opioid crisis

Cash, corruption and justice: A new public prosecutor for Europe

'Paradise Papers' show US commerce chief, Queen Elizabeth's offshore investments

Paradise Papers: How the rich and famous evade taxes in all legality

'The Islamic State group has this ability to redeploy or mutate'

Climate change: 'With or without Washington, California is moving forward'

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-06

Video: Who is Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak?

There's a new face in the Russian presidential race. Her name is Ksenia Sobchak and she's been nicknamed the "Russian Paris Hilton". The 36-year-old is a socialite, journalist and TV host who claims she's an "anti-system" candidate. But Sobchak's family's links to President Vladimir Putin have given rise to doubts about her candidacy. Our Moscow correspondents followed the start of her presidential campaign.

Programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Charlotte Prudhomme.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Our guests

Nicolas TENZER

Political Analyst & Russia Specialist

Archives

2017-11-03 France

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Saint-Martory is a small village in the south of France with a population of 900, where 43% of voters backed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's...

2017-11-02 Europe

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Thursday marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The UN says some 900 reporters were killed over the past decade - and in 90% of cases, the...

2017-11-01 Americas

Colombia on the rocky road to reconciliation

Nearly one year ago, Colombia reached a historic peace deal with FARC rebels: a turning point for the country's future. After a conflict lasting half a century that left over...

2017-10-31 Africa

HRW controversy: Rwanda rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings

In July, the NGO Human Rights Watch published a report claiming that the Rwandan security services were responsible for the extrajudicial killings of 37 people - for crimes as...

See all the archives

