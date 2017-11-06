International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

'Paradise Papers' show US commerce chief, Queen Elizabeth's offshore investments

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Paradise Papers: How the rich and famous evade taxes in all legality

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'The Islamic State group has this ability to redeploy or mutate'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Climate change: 'With or without Washington, California is moving forward'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Fashion Friday: 'Caftan du Maroc' catwalk show kicks off in Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sticking it to Trump: Twitter worker shuts down president's account

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain seeks arrest of Catalan leader; Terror in Manhattan

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Éric Vuillard wins Goncourt prize, France's highest literary honour

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | French writer Éric Vuillard (C) after being awarded with the Prix Goncourt for "L'Ordre du Jour" on November 6, 2017, at the restaurant Drouant in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-06

France's top literary prize has been awarded to a novel that portrays the Nazis as the product of big business interests — including businesses that remain major industrial players today.

Eric Vuillard's "L'Ordre du Jour," or "The Agenda," was awarded the Goncourt Prize on Monday in a Paris cafe, part of a long-running tradition.

FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot reports from the Drouant restaurant in Paris

The choice prompted criticism from some quarters because the book's publisher, Actes Sud, was co-founded by French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen.

The publisher describes the book as an investigation of the backstage of the Nazi phenomenon that asks "what if the foundation for the first (Nazi) exploits was found in wheeling and dealing, in vulgar combinations of interests?"

Last year's winner of the Goncourt, Leila Slimani, is expected to be named to the French government later Monday.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-06

  • FRANCE

    Thousands of letters penned by French writer Proust to go online

    Read more

  • FRANCE - RUSSIA

    Russian author slams France while receiving its highest literary honour

    Read more

  • LITERATURE

    French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani wins Goncourt, France's top literary prize

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility