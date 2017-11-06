International News 24/7

 

Africa

Liberia's Supreme Court delays presidential vote after fraud complaint

© Cristina Aldehuela, AFP file picture| The court said the electoral commission has been banned ‘from conducting the run-off election until the complaint filed by the petitioners is investigated’

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-06

Liberia's Supreme Court on Monday ordered the country's electoral commission to resolve a fraud complaint lodged by an opposition party before a runoff vote for the presidency can be held.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Francis Korkpor said the National Elections Commission (NEC) was prohibited "from conducting the runoff election until the complaint filed by the petitioners is investigated," referring to the opposition Liberty Party.

It ordered no new date for the vote originally to be contested on November 7 by former international footballer George Weah and incumbent vice-president Joseph Boakai.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-06

