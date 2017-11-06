Sacked Catalan leader Puigdemont due in Belgian court on November 17

Catalonia's sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers are due to appear November 17 in a Belgian court which is hearing Spain's case for their extradition, a judicial source said Monday.
The source told AFP the five would appear at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) on November 17 in a Brussels court, their first hearing since the Belgian authorities freed them on bail Sunday.
Belgian prosecutors had said on Sunday that the five had to appear in court within 15 days of their release.
Belgium has 60 days to decide whether to send them back to Spain, under the rules of the European arrest warrant system.
