TALKING EUROPE

Nick Clegg tells us 'How To Stop Brexit'

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Cheap and deadly: Inside Canada's opioid crisis

TALKING EUROPE

Cash, corruption and justice: A new public prosecutor for Europe

BUSINESS DAILY

'Paradise Papers' show US commerce chief, Queen Elizabeth's offshore investments

IN THE PAPERS

Paradise Papers: How the rich and famous evade taxes in all legality

THE INTERVIEW

'The Islamic State group has this ability to redeploy or mutate'

THE INTERVIEW

Climate change: 'With or without Washington, California is moving forward'

EYE ON AFRICA

Fashion Friday: 'Caftan du Maroc' catwalk show kicks off in Paris

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

TALKING EUROPE

Politicians, activists and researchers debate the issues facing the EU and a 'guest of the week' offers their insight in a long-format interview that gets to the heart of the matter. Saturday at 12.10 pm.

Latest update : 2017-11-06

Nick Clegg tells us 'How To Stop Brexit'

Former British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg wants to stop Brexit – and he thinks he knows how to do it. In an interview with FRANCE 24's European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats explains what his plan entails and why he recently visited the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

Nick Clegg also weighs in on recent speculation about possible Russian involvement in funding for the "Leave" campaign in the UK’s EU referendum, and gives us his take on the sexual harassment scandal in Westminster that’s already forced the resignation of Defence Minister Michael Fallon.

Produced by Isabelle Romero, Anais Guerard and Roxane Runel.

By Catherine NICHOLSON

Archives

2017-11-04 European Union

Cash, corruption and justice: A new public prosecutor for Europe

Fraudsters and public money-siphoners beware: there’s a new sheriff in town. That's the message that the European Union is trying to send, as it creates a new public prosecutor’s...

2017-10-28 Croatia

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia's Europhile prime minister

His country is the newest addition to the European family: four years on from becoming an EU member state, Croatia’s Europhile Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tells FRANCE 24...

2017-10-28 European Union

Populism in the EU: A growing East-West divide?

There was little indignation across the EU when Austria's far right swept 26% of the vote in the parliamentary election on October 15. It seems Europeans are now used to populist...

2017-10-21 Mariano Rajoy

David McAllister: 'EU involvement in Catalonia could set a precedent'

Talking Europe hosts German MEP David McAllister, the head of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee. As well as emphasising the EU’s principle of not intervening in...

