International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Photo project aims to combat anti-migrant bias

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sticking it to Trump: Twitter worker shuts down President's account

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Spain seeks arrest of Catalan leader; Terror in Manhattan

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The autumn colours of France's Sologne forest

Read more

#TECH 24

Empowering displaced people with technology

Read more

ENCORE!

Louvre Museum launches multi-million euro bid for Renaissance masterpiece

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

A nuclear waste dump for eternity

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Saudi Arabia closes Yemen borders, warns Iran over suspected missile strike

© Fayez Nureldine, AFP file picture | The suspected Iranian missile was intercepted and destroyed near Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-06

The Saudi-led coalition battling Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen closed the country's air, sea and land borders Monday and accused Iran of being behind a weekend missile attack on Riyadh, saying it "may amount to an act of war".

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile, which was launched from Yemen as rebels appeared to escalate hostilities, near Riyadh's international airport on Saturday.

The missile was the first aimed by the Shiite rebels at the heart of the Saudi capital, underscoring the growing threat posed by the raging conflict.

"The leadership of the coalition forces therefore considers this... a blatant military aggression by the Iranian regime which may amount to an act of war," the official Saudi news agency SPA said in a statement.

Smouldering debris landed inside the King Khalid International Airport, just north of Riyadh, after the missile was shot down but authorities reported no major damage or loss of life.

Yemen's complex war pits the Saudi-backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and his Iran-backed Huthi rebel allies.

The Saudi statement said that the borders were being closed "to fill the gaps in the inspection procedures which enable the continued smuggling of missiles and military equipment to the Huthi militias loyal to Iran in Yemen".

Despite the temporary closure of the air, sea and land ports, Saudi would protect "the entry and exit of relief and humanitarian personnel".

"The coalition... affirms the kingdom's right to respond to Iran at the appropriate time and in the appropriate form," it added.

The statement came a day after the Islamic State group claimed a major attack on Yemen's government bastion of Aden on Sunday that killed at least 15 people.

IS and its extremist rival Al-Qaeda have taken advantage of the war to bolster their presence across much of the south.

While Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has for years been the stronger presence in southern Yemen, IS has recently come forward to claim attacks on both the army and the country's Shiites, whom it considers heretics.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 8,650 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2015 and nearly 49,000 wounded.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-06

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi Arabia intercepts missile from Yemen targeting main airport

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    Saudi Arabia rejects UN blacklisting over child deaths in Yemen

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    UN to send war crimes investigators to Yemen

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility