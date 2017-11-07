International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

'Dimensions' of German soprano Marlis Petersen

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Web Summit 2017: The French startup that wants to save you time

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Meeting Sudanese asylum seekers in Paris

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Web Summit 2017: Who's afraid of new technology?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Web Summit 2017: Helping victims of violence to become entrepreneurs

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Russia 'discreetly celebrates' October Revolution centenary

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Six months of Macron: 'Deep down, is the French president on the right?'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Exclusive: Nick Clegg explains how to stop Brexit

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri goes to Abu Dhabi amid controversy over his resignation

© Mohammed Al-HAMMADI / WAM / AFP | Lebanon's former prime minister Saad Hariri (L) meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Al-Shati palace in Abu Dhabi on November 7, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-07

Days after announcing his shock resignation in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon's former prime minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday visited Abu Dhabi, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Hariri announced his resignation Saturday in a televised speech from Riyadh.

He said he feared for his life and accused Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of taking over his country and destabilising the broader region.

Hariri's announcement from Riyadh, which coincided with a Saudi purge of princes, ministers and a top businessman, sparked speculation in Lebanon that he quit under duress and was subject to Saudi movement restrictions.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar even suggested he was being held "hostage" in Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday the official WAM agency of the United Arab Emirates, a key Saudi ally, reported Hariri had met Sheikh Mohammed.

The UAE strongman assured him of his country's "support" for Lebanon "in the face of regional challenges and interferences in its affairs".

His departure sparked concerns of a political crisis in Lebanon as Saudi Arabia and Iran face off over Yemen.

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah said Sunday Hariri's resignation had been "imposed" by Saudi Arabia.

"It was not his intention, not his wish and not his decision" to quit, Nasrallah said in a televised address.

"We did not seek this resignation," said Nasrallah, whose powerful movement has participated in Hariri's government for almost a year.

The Hezbollah leader also questioned why Hariri gave his resignation speech from Saudi Arabia.

"Is he at home? Will they let him return? These are legitimate concerns," he said, referring to a purge of princes, ministers and businessmen in Saudi Arabia in an anti-corruption operation.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-07

  • LEBANON

    Hezbollah says Lebanon PM's resignation 'imposed' by Saudi Arabia

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    'This is a crisis of national identity,' Lebanese minister tells FRANCE 24

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Hariri did not want to give Hezbollah political cover, says Iran expert

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility