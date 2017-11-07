The meteoric rise of Prince Mohammed bin Salman

In June 2017 Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed as heir to the Saudi throne. At only 32, he has quickly ascended to power, and shown a desire to push ahead in reforming an oil-reliant economy and certain cultural traditions.

Prince Mohammed began his political career in 2011 as special adviser to his father, King Salman. In 2015 he was appointed Defence Minister, becoming the youngest person in the world to hold the position. The Saudi military has since become involved in fighting Houthi militia in Yemen, escalating the bloody ongoing conflict now in its third year. This year's regional boycott of Qatar, headed by Saudi Arabia, has also seen the country flex its regional muscles, and lead to increased international exposure for Prince Salman.

His appointment as heir apparent in 2017 was followed by public declarations of intent to reform Saudi Arabia. Stagnating global oil prices have affirmed the need for a more diverse economy, and Prince Salman has set out to tackle the problem with his plan, named “Vision 2030”. It is a 15-year project for economic and cultural change, to turn the country into an intercontinental trade hub. Prince Mohammed has stated his belief that economic reform will fail if not tied to cultural change. The prince has begun loosening restrictions on certain practices in Saudi Arabia, a country of strict Islamic tradition. He announced that in 2018 the ban on women driving would be lifted, while he has encouraged the existence of cinemas and concerts, practices that are traditionally restricted in Saudi Arabia.

