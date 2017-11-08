International News 24/7

 

Culture

LIVE: 10 years in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to open

© ludovic MARIN / AFP | A view of the exterior of the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum on November 8, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-08

More than a decade in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors on Wednesday, bringing the famed name to the Arab world for the first time.

The opening comes a decade after France and the UAE agreed to a 30-year partnership initially reported to be worth $1.1 billion, including nearly half a billion dollars for the rights to the Louvre brand alone.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be among those attending the 1600 GMT opening, along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and leaders including Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

Click on the live player above to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-08

