International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Trump supporters feel unwelcome in California

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Borg McEnroe', 'Until the Birds Return' and 'We Blew It'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Video: Trump's Divided States of America, one year on

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

The painful history of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Building peace in the Middle East through social and economic projects

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Jobs, trade, energy: A closer look at Trump's economic policies

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Like smoking 50 cigarettes a day': Pollution grips New Delhi

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A cursed Christmas? Strasbourg to pull down third tree due to 'defects'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Controversial comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala expelled from Paris theatre

© Archives, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-08

France’s Court of Appeal ordered the expulsion of the controversial comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala from Paris’ Main d'Or theatre on Wednesday, as requested by its owners in a long-running judicial struggle.

The decision upholds a lower court’s judgment from September 2015, and can be implemented with immediate effect. During the trial, SCI Passage d'Or, the owners of the theatre where Dieudonné has performed for more than 15 years, had said that he had infringed on the terms of the lease.

The court has also ordered Dieudonné’s company Bonnie Productions, the leaseholder, to pay €280,660 in rent arrears.

Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, Dieudonné’s lawyer, told AFP that she was considering applying for further judicial review – but the result of such an appeal would not be enforceable.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal is yet to reach a decision on Dieudonné’s show "La Bête immonde" ("The Foul Beast"). In May 2016, he was given a two-month suspended sentence and a €10,000 fine for the offences of racial insult and hate speech after making anti-Semitic remarks during a performance of the show.

Dressed onstage as a Guantanamo Bay prisoner, Dieudonné made jokes about the Holocaust and talked about the role in the slave trade that he attributes to Jewish people.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-08

  • France

    Top court rules against French ‘anti-Semitic’ comic

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Dieudonné sentenced over Facebook post on Charlie Hebdo attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Dieudonné goes on trial for 'condoning terrorism'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility