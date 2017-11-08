Controversial comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala expelled from Paris theatre

France’s Court of Appeal ordered the expulsion of the controversial comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala from Paris’ Main d'Or theatre on Wednesday, as requested by its owners in a long-running judicial struggle.

The decision upholds a lower court’s judgment from September 2015, and can be implemented with immediate effect. During the trial, SCI Passage d'Or, the owners of the theatre where Dieudonné has performed for more than 15 years, had said that he had infringed on the terms of the lease.

The court has also ordered Dieudonné’s company Bonnie Productions, the leaseholder, to pay €280,660 in rent arrears.

Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, Dieudonné’s lawyer, told AFP that she was considering applying for further judicial review – but the result of such an appeal would not be enforceable.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal is yet to reach a decision on Dieudonné’s show "La Bête immonde" ("The Foul Beast"). In May 2016, he was given a two-month suspended sentence and a €10,000 fine for the offences of racial insult and hate speech after making anti-Semitic remarks during a performance of the show.

Dressed onstage as a Guantanamo Bay prisoner, Dieudonné made jokes about the Holocaust and talked about the role in the slave trade that he attributes to Jewish people.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

