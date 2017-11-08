International News 24/7

 

The Louvre in Abu Dhabi – the world's most visited art museum goes global

Video: Trump supporters feel unwelcome in California

Marie Curie's legacy: How her discoveries still apply today

Film show: 'Borg McEnroe', 'Until the Birds Return' and 'We Blew It'

Video: Trump's Divided States of America, one year on

The painful history of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea

Building peace in the Middle East through social and economic projects

Jobs, trade, energy: A closer look at Trump's economic policies

'Like smoking 50 cigarettes a day': Pollution grips New Delhi

THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-08

Latest update : 2017-11-08

The Louvre in Abu Dhabi – the world's most visited art museum goes global

The world's most visited art museum is going global. France's president is on hand to inaugurate the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the project billed as a bridge between civilisations. It's a mega-project dating back more than a decade... at a cost of €580 million. But how much can it accomplish? What are the terms of the deal with the Gulf emirate? And what does France's most visited tourist attraction contribute to art?

Produced by Charles WENTE, Ivana SCATOLA, Francois PICARD.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Manal RACHDI

OXO architects

James McAULEY

Paris correspondent, The Washington Post

Didier RYKNER

Editor, The Art Tribune

Selma BELLA ZARHLOUL

Independent curator and art critic

Archives

2017-11-07 European Union

Paradise Papers: How to stop tax avoidance

From the ICIJ, the same consortium of journalists and media outlets that brought you Luxleaks and the Panama Papers, now comes the Paradise Papers. Everyone from Lewis Hamilton...

2017-11-06 Middle East

House of Saud: The meteoric rise of Mohammed bin Salman

It's a palace purge in Riyadh, with implications well beyond Saudi Arabia's borders. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is cleaning house with the firing and sometimes jailing of...

2017-11-02 Israel

Balfour Declaration: 100 years on, UK's Jewish homeland statement still divides

This Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, a British pledge that many feel paved the way for the creation of the state of Israel. To this day, that...

2017-11-02 Journalism

Crimes against journalists: 900 reporters killed in past decade

November 2nd is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The UN-recognised day shines the spotlight on the extremely low global conviction rate for...

