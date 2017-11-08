The Louvre in Abu Dhabi – the world's most visited art museum goes global

The world's most visited art museum is going global. France's president is on hand to inaugurate the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the project billed as a bridge between civilisations. It's a mega-project dating back more than a decade... at a cost of €580 million. But how much can it accomplish? What are the terms of the deal with the Gulf emirate? And what does France's most visited tourist attraction contribute to art?
Produced by Charles WENTE, Ivana SCATOLA, Francois PICARD.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.