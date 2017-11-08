Video: Trump's Divided States of America, one year on

One year ago, Donald Trump won a surprise victory in the US presidential election, sending shockwaves around the world. Since then, the line has been drawn further in the sand with more and more Americans pushed to extremes of either loving President Trump or loathing him. In this special edition of Inside The Americas, we take a closer look at Trump's Divided States of America.

Twelve months after his election as president of the United States, the billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump continues to cause controversy, through his tweets, his relations with the media and, of course, his divisive policies.

With Donald Trump as US president, many minority groups have gone from being protected under the Obama administration to feeling persecuted. Our reporters Philip Crowther and Sonia Dridi have been to the north-eastern city of Baltimore, where some live in very real fear of what Trump’s years in power could bring.

>> On France24.com: Civil rights in the Trump era: Has the White House abandoned American values?

Also, Genie Godula speaks to Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of independent non-profit publication the Columbia Journalism Review. He explains why 2017 has been "the year that changed journalism" following Trump's election.

Meanwhile, in California, Trump voters are finding it increasingly difficult to live in a state that is a Democratic stronghold. They say they have been ostracised, to the point where some of them have actually decided to leave and move to a more conservative state. Our correspondents Valérie Defert, Romain Jany and Haydé FitzPatrick report from Los Angeles.

Finally, we discover a pop-up store with a difference, where two female activists are calling for resistance to Trump through art.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Joanna COCKERELL , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Genie GODULA