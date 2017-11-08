International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Video: Trump's Divided States of America, one year on

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

The painful history of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Building peace in the Middle East through social and economic projects

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Jobs, trade, energy: A closer look at Trump's economic policies

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Like smoking 50 cigarettes a day': Pollution grips New Delhi

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A cursed Christmas? Strasbourg to pull down third tree due to 'defects'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Togo: Opposition protesters demand resignation of longtime president

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paradise Papers: The 'tip of the iceberg'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Paradise Papers: How to stop tax avoidance

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Political and social events from the Americas, with exclusive reports and interviews. Every Wednesday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-08

Video: Trump's Divided States of America, one year on

One year ago, Donald Trump won a surprise victory in the US presidential election, sending shockwaves around the world. Since then, the line has been drawn further in the sand with more and more Americans pushed to extremes of either loving President Trump or loathing him. In this special edition of Inside The Americas, we take a closer look at Trump's Divided States of America.

Twelve months after his election as president of the United States, the billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump continues to cause controversy, through his tweets, his relations with the media and, of course, his divisive policies.

With Donald Trump as US president, many minority groups have gone from being protected under the Obama administration to feeling persecuted. Our reporters Philip Crowther and Sonia Dridi have been to the north-eastern city of Baltimore, where some live in very real fear of what Trump’s years in power could bring.

>> On France24.com: Civil rights in the Trump era: Has the White House abandoned American values?

Also, Genie Godula speaks to Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of independent non-profit publication the Columbia Journalism Review. He explains why 2017 has been "the year that changed journalism" following Trump's election.

Meanwhile, in California, Trump voters are finding it increasingly difficult to live in a state that is a Democratic stronghold. They say they have been ostracised, to the point where some of them have actually decided to leave and move to a more conservative state. Our correspondents Valérie Defert, Romain Jany and Haydé FitzPatrick report from Los Angeles.

Finally, we discover a pop-up store with a difference, where two female activists are calling for resistance to Trump through art.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Joanna COCKERELL , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Genie GODULA

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-01 USA

Russia probe: Special investigation into US presidential election heats up

Amid an ongoing probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election, three of President Trump's aides have been charged. Paul Manafort faces charges of money...

Read more

2017-10-25 Brazil

Using mobile apps to track gun violence in Brazil

A Spanish tourist was fatally shot by military police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro this week, after authorities said the vehicle she was travelling in failed to stop...

Read more

2017-10-18 California

California: When your home is reduced to ashes

More than 6,000 buildings have been destroyed by the deadliest wildfires in California's history. Entire neighbourhoods in parts of the state's wine country were reduced to...

Read more

2017-10-11 Mexico

Years of corruption revealed in Mexico's quake aftermath

In Mexico, three weeks after an earthquake left almost 400 people dead, the country is learning painful lessons. During the quake, several buildings that didn't meet seismic...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility