Local politics is a deadly game in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province

At least 40 people killed in politically motivated shootings in KwaZulu-Natal this year.
A battle for control is raging ahead of a conference of the African National Congress to choose a new leader when President Jacob Zuma steps down as ANC chief in December.
Glebelands in KwaZulu-Natal is home to several of the gunmen responsible for a slew of killings in the battle for control of the regional branch of the ruling ANC party that has claimed more than 90 victims since 2014.
To view the full FRANCE 24 report, click on the video player above.
