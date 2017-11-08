Local politics is a deadly game in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province

At least 40 people killed in politically motivated shootings in KwaZulu-Natal this year.

A battle for control is raging ahead of a conference of the African National Congress to choose a new leader when President Jacob Zuma steps down as ANC chief in December.

Glebelands in KwaZulu-Natal is home to several of the gunmen responsible for a slew of killings in the battle for control of the regional branch of the ruling ANC party that has claimed more than 90 victims since 2014.

