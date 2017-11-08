International News 24/7

 

Europe

Spain's Constitutional Court officially annuls Catalan independence declaration

© Josep Lago, AFP | File photo taken on October 27, 2017, shows then Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont singing the Catalan anthem in Barcelona.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-08

Spain's Constitutional Court has ruled illegal the ousted Catalan parliament's recent vote to declare the region independent from Spain.

The ruling Wednesday came as pro-independence protesters blocked roads and stopped commuter trains in the northeastern region as part of a strike to protest the jailing of ousted Catalan government officials and secessionist activists before and after the Oct. 27 declaration.

The court had initially suspended implementation of the secession declaration last month while it studied its legality following a challenge by the Spanish government.

The secession vote, which was boycotted by most opposition lawmakers and held despite previous court rulings, passed by 70 votes to 10 in the 135-seat Catalan parliament.

In response, Spain fired the Catalan government, dissolved the parliament and called a new regional election for next month.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-08

