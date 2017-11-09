Spain's state prosecutor asks judge to jail Catalan Parliament speaker and three lawmakers

Spain's state prosecutor on Thursday asked the Spanish Supreme Court to jail the Catalan parliament´s speaker and three lawmakers pending an
investigation into their role in Catalonia's banned push for
independence, El Pais reported.
The Catalan parliament speaker, Carmen Forcadell, and five regional lawmakers testified on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds
The prosecutor asked the judge to release two other regional lawmakers, according to the newspaper. It was not clear whether their release involved certain conditions.
