International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

REPORTERS

Full circle: The second life of old clothes abroad

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Remembering France’s 'camp of shame' at Rivesaltes

Read more

ENCORE!

Photojournalism reaches new heights with Burhan Ozbilici and Eugene Richards

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump takes combative stance on free trade deals at APEC summit

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Togolese protesters continue to demand president's resignation

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

ICC backs war crimes probe in Burundi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he fired vice president for 'plotting a coup'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-11-10

Full circle: The second life of old clothes abroad

Our reporters investigated what happens to old clothes thrown out by Westerners. For several months, our team followed the trail of recycled clothes - from initial collection points to resale on second-hand markets - on a journey through France, Italy, Tunisia and Senegal. They discovered a lucrative business worth several billion euros.

By Sandro LUTYENS , Hamdi TLILI

Archives

2017-11-03 Asia-pacific

Exclusive report: Burma in denial over Rohingya crisis

Burma’s northern Rakhine state is on lockdown. In recent weeks, violence has forced hundreds of thousands of minority Muslim Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh. FRANCE 24’s regional...

Read more

2017-10-27 Middle East

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

For more than three years, the US-led coalition has been using air strikes to help Iraqi troops retake territory from Islamic State group jihadists. But some are now tallying the...

Read more

2017-10-20 Asia-pacific

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

As Turkmenistan hosted the Asian Games in the capital Ashgabat, our reporter managed to obtain a visa to cover the event. He brings us a rare look inside one of the world’s most...

Read more

2017-10-13 Europe

Video: Ghosts of 1917 revolution still haunt Russians

What remains of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia? FRANCE 24 brings you a special documentary on how Russians are living with this cumbersome legacy, as the Kremlin keeps a...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility