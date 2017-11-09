International News 24/7

 

REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-11-10

Video: Remembering France’s 'camp of shame' at Rivesaltes

For three decades, Rivesaltes in southern France was home to the largest internment camp in Western Europe. FRANCE 24 returns to the site where tens of thousands of people were imprisoned from the Spanish Civil War through World War II to the Algerian War.

Tens of thousands of Jews, Spanish Republicans, Travellers and Harkis (Algerians who served in the French army) all passed through the Rivesaltes camp, whose existence was long covered up.

Today, 40 years after its closure, historians and former prisoners do not want France’s “camp of shame” to be forgotten.

>> Also watch our webdocumentary "If I Ever Come Back" on the last days of a French Jewish girl who died in the Holocaust

By Séverine BARDON

Archives

2017-10-26 Middle East

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

At the end of the 1967 Six-Day War, the victorious Israeli army took control of East Jerusalem, placing both Muslim and Christian holy sites under the control of the Israeli...

Read more

2017-10-20 Europe

Video: In St. Petersburg, legacy of Nazi siege lives on

As Russia’s cultural hub, St. Petersburg delights millions of tourists every year. Founded by Peter the Great, the city was renamed Petrograd during World War I then Leningrad...

Read more

2017-09-28 Asia-pacific

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Our reporters returned to the Indian city of Pondicherry, in the Gulf of Bengal, a former trading post of the French East India Company. Fifty-five years after it was handed back...

Read more

2017-09-15 Asia-pacific

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Straddling the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Aral Sea was once the fourth-largest saline lake in the world, an inland sea of 66,000 square kilometres. But in...

Read more

