International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberians call for prosecution of Red Cross officials in Ebola funds scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Airbrushing ethnicity

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Saudi Prince cracks down at home and abroad; Trump in Asia

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Studying abroad: Why foreign students choose France

Read more

#TECH 24

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

Read more

FOCUS

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

Read more

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-11

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

As the Louvre Abu Dhabi opens its doors this Saturday after a ten-year wait, FRANCE 24 brings you a special programme on the museum the world has been waiting for. Billed as the first "universal" museum in the Middle East, its collection takes the visitor from pre-historic times to the present day via a diverse selection of art and artefacts. The Louvre Abu Dhabi's award-winning architect Jean Nouvel tells Olivia Salazar-Winspear about the challenges of designing the unique building.

FRANCE 24 takes a look around the museum the world has been waiting for: the Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened its doors on Saadiyat Island after a ten-year wait. The project was backed by Paris from the outset with loans from thirteen different French establishments making up a collection that takes the visitor from pre-historic times to the present day, via a diverse selection of treasures.

Its directors describe the newest Louvre as the first universal museum in the Middle East, displaying art and artefacts from around the world side by side and breaking down the partitions of classical museology. It’s a new way of telling the story of human civilization, and one that hopes to draw crowds to this “crossroad of cultures”. In an ambitious cultural strategy, the United Arab Emirates are looking to lure visitors from Asia, Africa and the Middle East with a collection that celebrates their shared history.

Olivia Salazar-Winspear sits down with award-winning architect Jean Nouvel, who talks about the challenges of designing a 21st century museum in a landscape between sand, sea and sky. And we take a closer look at the collection itself and find out just what’s made it onto the walls of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

By Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR , Renaud LEFORT , Georges YAZBECK , Lyana SALEH

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-10 culture

Photojournalism reaches new heights with Burhan Ozbilici and Eugene Richards

Paris’s new exhibition space the "Arche du photojournalism" shines a light on the documentary work of Eugene Richards, while the Carla Sozzani gallery shows the images selected...

Read more

2017-11-09 culture

From Obama to Lady Gaga: Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photos

He's taken pictures of everyone from Angelina Jolie and Donald Trump, to female bodybuilders and the homeless of Los Angeles. Ahead of his new exhibitions at Galerie A and at...

Read more

2017-11-08 culture

Film show: 'Borg McEnroe', 'Until the Birds Return' and 'We Blew It'

FRANCE 24's resident film critic Lisa Nesselson shares her verdict on the latest releases. "Borg McEnroe" takes a shot at one of the greatest tennis rivalries in history....

Read more

2017-11-07 culture

'Dimensions' of German soprano Marlis Petersen

Vienna, Geneva, Paris, London - the spotlight has shone on German soprano Marlis Petersen at opera houses around the world. Petersen's best known for playing the title role in...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility