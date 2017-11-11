International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberians call for prosecution of Red Cross officials in Ebola funds scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Airbrushing ethnicity

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Saudi Prince cracks down at home and abroad; Trump in Asia

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Studying abroad: Why foreign students choose France

Read more

#TECH 24

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

Read more

FOCUS

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

Read more

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French President Macron leads ceremonies marking Armistice Day

© François Guillot, AFP | French leader Emmanuel Macron stands to attention after laying a wreath in front of the statue of Georges Clemenceau to mark Armistice Day, in Paris, on November 11, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-11

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday led ceremonies in the French capital marking the 99th anniversary of the end of WWI, a conflict which cost France nearly 1.5 million lives.

Macron, who for the first time led the ceremonies as the country’s military chief, began the commemorations by visiting the Georges Clemenceau museum in Paris’s upscale 16th arrondisement. Clemenceau was named France’s prime minister in 1917, a year before the end of the 1914-1918 “Great War”. As such, he orchestrated France’s final assaults and was also one of the architects behind the armistice, earning him the two nicknames “Le Tigre” (The Tiger) and “Père la Victoire” (Father Victory).

After the visit, Macron, accompanied by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, arrived at the famed Champs-Elysées avenue where the president inspected the Republican Guard and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomph. The tomb contains the body of a French soldier who fell during the war and whose body was never identified. It is a national monument dedicated to all French troops who died in the war.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, historian Laurent Henninger said that Armistice Day remains a significant day for the French, occupying an important place in France’s collective memory.

“It was the last great military conflict in which France was a leading military power,” he said. “Plus, it was a conflict where France lost almost 1.5 million soldiers and so every family here today has one, two, or several people who died in that war. It’s still very much remembered,” he said, adding it is still very much visible in France, where almost every village and town has raised plaques with the names of the locals who died fighting for France.

Henninger said that at the end of the war, France found itself in a very difficult situation as the country’s military situation reached a stalemate.

“Offensives were launched with thousands and thousands of dead [in order to] gain just a few hundred metres. The soldiers were fed up, many times the soldiers went on strike and refused to launch offensives,” he explained.

“Until recently, the official French military history has presented these movements as mutinies but they weren’t mutinies… They were mainly strikes, like a professional strike. The soldiers were thinking in a professional way: [arguing that] ‘No, we don’t want to be used in stupid ways, but in efficient ways’.”

Date created : 2017-11-11

  • FRANCE

    Mata Hari: the spy who wasn't really a spy

    Read more

  • WORLD WAR I

    Passchendaele, 100 years on: Remembering the soldiers who ‘died in hell’

    Read more

  • FRANCE-CANADA

    'Canada was born here,' says PM Trudeau in France at WWI Vimy centennial

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility