International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberians call for prosecution of Red Cross officials in Ebola funds scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Airbrushing ethnicity

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Saudi Prince cracks down at home and abroad; Trump in Asia

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Studying abroad: Why foreign students choose France

Read more

#TECH 24

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

Read more

FOCUS

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

Read more

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Tens of thousands join far-right march on Poland's Independence Day

© JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP | Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw on November 11, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-11

Tens of thousands of nationalists marched in a demonstration organised by far-right groups in Warsaw Saturday, as Poles celebrated their country's Independence Day.

The far-right march was one of many events marking Poland's rebirth as a nation in 1918 after being wiped off the map for 123 years. Earlier in the day, President Andrzej Duda presided over state ceremonies also attended by European Union president Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister.

But the march has become the largest Independence Day event in recent years, overshadowing official state observances and other patriotic events. Some participants expressed sympathy for xenophobic or white supremacist ideas, with one banner reading, "White Europe of brotherly nations." A participant who was interviewed on state television station TVP said he was taking part "to remove Jewry from power."

'We Want God'

Participants marched under the slogan "We Want God," words from an old Polish religious song that President Donald Trump quoted from during a visit to Warsaw earlier this year. Speakers spoke of standing against liberals and defending Christian values.

Many carried the national white-and-red flag as others set off flares and firecrackers, filling the air with red smoke. Some also carried banners depicting a falanga, a far-right symbol dating to the 1930s.

Police estimated that 60,000 people took part.

The march has become one of the largest such demonstration in Europe, and on Saturday it drew far-right leaders from elsewhere in Europe, including Tommy Robinson from Britain and Roberto Fiore from Italy.

While the conservative ruling party was not involved in the march, TVP, the state broadcaster, called the event a "great march of patriots."

A smaller counter-protest by an anti-fascist movement also took place. Organisers were keeping the two groups apart to prevent violence.

Independence Day marks Poland regaining its sovereignty at the end of World War I after being partitioned and ruled since the late 18th century by Russia, Prussia and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Duda oversaw ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, walking past a military guard before the raising of the flags and cannon salutes. After delivering a speech he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony, praying and crossing himself at the monument to all unknown soldiers killed fighting for the country.

Tusk, who attended at Duda's invitation, also paid his respects at the monument.

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski noted that Poland has not always been fully independent since 1918, a reference to Germany's occupation during World War II and the decades spent under Moscow's direction during the Cold War.

Still, he said: "The Polish state was internationally recognised the whole time and that is a great achievement."

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-11

  • POLAND

    Polish Catholics pray at borders 'to save country'

    Read more

  • POLAND - FRANCE

    Poland hits back after Macron warns Warsaw of being 'marginalised' on labour reform

    Read more

  • POLAND

    EU takes legal action against Poland over reform of judiciary

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility