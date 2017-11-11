International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberians call for prosecution of Red Cross officials in Ebola funds scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Airbrushing ethnicity

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Saudi Prince cracks down at home and abroad; Trump in Asia

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Studying abroad: Why foreign students choose France

Read more

#TECH 24

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

Read more

FOCUS

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

Read more

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

US, France express support for Lebanon amid crisis

© Anwar Amro, AFP | A banner bearing a portrait of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri hung across a Beirut street a day following the announcement of his resignation, on November 5, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-11

The United States and France have expressed their support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability amid heightening tensions between Beirut and Saudi Arabia.

A political crisis has gripped Lebanon and shattered the relative peace maintained by its coalition government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri's stunning announcement Nov. 4 from the Saudi capital that he was resigning.

Lebanese officials have insisted on the return home of Hariri from Saudi Arabia amid rumors he is being held against his will.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Saturday that Washington calls upon "all states and parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and constitutional processes."

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported Saturday that French President Emmanuel Macron called his Lebanese counterpart expressing France's commitment to Lebanon's "unity, sovereignty and independence."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-11

  • FRANCE - SAUDI ARABIA

    Macron addresses Lebanon crisis on surprise Saudi visit

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Former PM Hariri’s party demands he return to Lebanon

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanon's ex-PM Hariri goes to Abu Dhabi amid controversy over his resignation

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility