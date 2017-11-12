International News 24/7

 

Exclusive: US-exiled cleric Gulen says he knew about Turkey's ‘Flynn bribes’

© FRANCE 24 Screengrab | Gulen is wanted by Turkey for allegedly instigating last year's failed coup

Video by Philip CROWTHER

Text by Philip CROWTHER , Leela JACINTO

Latest update : 2017-11-12

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 in July, US-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen said he had been informed of an alleged "bribe" meeting between ex-US national security advisor Michael Flynn and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating an alleged meeting between Flynn and senior Turkish officials in December last year, and during which they allegedly discussed a secret payout of $15 million if Flynn and his son would engineer the deportation of the Muslim cleric to Turkey.

Erdogan accuses Gulen of instigating last year’s failed military coup and has repeatedly asked the US to extradite him to Turkey to face trial. Gulen has denied all involvement in the botched coup.

In July, FRANCE 24’s Philip Crowther and Leela Jacinto met with the wanted Turkish cleric who told them that he had been informed of Flynn’s meetings with Turkish officials.

“I learned about the report of that meeting, that Erdogan’s son-in-law met with Flynn and they paid his company a considerable sum of money," Gulen said. "Indeed for a person like Flynn, who served in high positions, who comes from the military and served in respectable positions, for him to accept such money -- which might be considered a form of bribery -- I don’t think it's befitting for a person of his stature.”

Click on the player above to watch an excerpt of the exclusive interview.

Date created : 2017-11-12

