Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

Two years after 130 people were killed in terror attacks across Paris, FRANCE 24 speaks to some of the people deeply affected by the violence: a witness who gave first aid to victims, a survivor who has written a book about her experience, and two people who were inspired to take their lives in a different direction after the events of November 13. How are they coping, two years on? Aurore Dupuis, Jean Barrère and Pierrick Leurent tell us their stories.
A programme prepared by Wassim Cornet and Florence Viala.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.