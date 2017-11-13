International News 24/7

 

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-13

Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

Two years after 130 people were killed in terror attacks across Paris, FRANCE 24 speaks to some of the people deeply affected by the violence: a witness who gave first aid to victims, a survivor who has written a book about her experience, and two people who were inspired to take their lives in a different direction after the events of November 13. How are they coping, two years on? Aurore Dupuis, Jean Barrère and Pierrick Leurent tell us their stories.

A programme prepared by Wassim Cornet and Florence Viala.

By Aurore Cloe DUPUIS , Pierrick LEURENT , Jean BARRERE

Our guests

Joseph DOWNING

Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics

