Remembering the Paris terror attacks

BUSINESS DAILY

On the verge of default, Caracas summons creditors

THE DEBATE

Paris attacks: two years later, France grapples with how to fight terror

FOCUS

Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

ENCORE!

Music show: Parcels, Charlotte Gainsbourg & Morrissey

THE INTERVIEW

Exclusive: 'The United States wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

YOU ARE HERE

Recreating rural life in a 1950s French village

THE OBSERVERS

The Indian farmers protesting by burying themselves; and the fights pitting dogs against wild boars

TALKING EUROPE

'It seems very difficult for London to come to terms with the reality of Brexit'

Sports

Italy fail to reach World Cup after being held to 0-0 draw by Sweden

© Marco Bertorello, AFP | Italy's midfielder Alessandro Florenzi reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Italy and Sweden on November 13 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-13

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sweden who booked a place in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win on Monday.

Sweden survived wave after wave of Italian attacks in the second leg of their European playoff on a night of unremitting tension and drama at a disbelieving San Siro.

Italy, who had not missed the World Cup since the 1958 tournament in Sweden, penned the visitors into their own half for most of the game and created a hatful of chances but could not find a way past Robin Olsen in the Sweden goal.

The closest the hosts came to scoring was a Ciro Immobile effort which was partially stopped by Olsen and cleared away by Victor Lindelof as it was about to trickle over the line.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-13

