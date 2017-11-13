International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Exclusive: 'The US wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Recreating rural life in a 1950s French village

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The Indian farmers protesting by burying themselves; and the fights pitting dogs against wild boars

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'It seems very difficult for London to come to terms with the reality of Brexit'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Can Europe meet its climate commitments?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Crunch time as Venezuela meets creditors over debt restructuring

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Trudeau mania' returns to the Philippines

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Paris Attacks: 'I didn't realise how much it would change us'

Read more

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

'Fun' Hitler selfie exhibit taken down after protests

© Henryanto, AFP | An Indonesian woman takes a selfie with a sculpture of Adolf Hitler at a museum in Indonesia on November 10, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-13

An Indonesian visual effects museum that encouraged visitors to take selfies with a waxwork of Hitler against a giant image of the Auschwitz extermination camp has removed the exhibit after protests.

The De Mata Trick Eye Museum's marketing officer said the statue was removed Friday night following an Associated Press story highlighting outrage from Jewish and rights groups.

Human Rights Watch had denounced the exhibit as "sickening" and the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, which campaigns against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, had demanded its immediate removal.

The museum, which has waxworks of about 80 famous people, had the Hitler figure on display since 2014.

It initially defended the exhibit as "fun" and said it was one of the most popular waxworks with visitors to the infotainment-style museum in the central Java city of Yogyakarta.

On Sunday, the space at the museum occupied by Hitler was empty and the image of Auschwitz, where more than 1 million people were exterminated by the Nazi regime, was gone.

It was not the first time Nazism and its symbols have been normalized or even idealized in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation and home to a tiny Jewish community.

A Nazi-themed cafe in the city of Bandung where waiters wore SS uniforms caused anger abroad for several years until reportedly closing its doors at the beginning of this year.

In 2014, a music video made by Indonesian pop stars as a tribute to presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stirred outrage with its Nazi overtones.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-13

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility