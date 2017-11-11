International News 24/7

 

Exclusive: 'The US wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

Recreating rural life in a 1950s French village

The Indian farmers protesting by burying themselves; and the fights pitting dogs against wild boars

'It seems very difficult for London to come to terms with the reality of Brexit'

Can Europe meet its climate commitments?

Crunch time as Venezuela meets creditors over debt restructuring

'Trudeau mania' returns to the Philippines

Paris Attacks: 'I didn't realise how much it would change us'

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-11-13

Exclusive: 'The US wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

As president of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez is the second-most-important figure in the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. In an interview with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman she discussed the political and economic crisis in her country as Caracas opens crunch talks with creditors on its debt; Rodriguez denies that Venezuela is insolvent. She also claims the US is "inventing" a humanitarian crisis in her country to justify a military intervention.

By Marc PERELMAN

2017-11-04 Islamic State (IS) group

'The Islamic State group has this ability to redeploy or mutate'

Peter Harling is the founder and director of Synaps, an organisation that mentors locally hired analysts and field researchers in Syria and Lebanon. He was previously the Crisis...

2017-11-04 environment

Climate change: 'With or without Washington, California is moving forward'

All eyes are on the United States amid the climate change talks in Bonn, Germany, this after President Donald Trump vowed to exit the Paris deal earlier this year. However, one...

2017-11-01 USA

Civil rights in the Trump era: Has the White House abandoned American values?

With the world watching with much interest the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, other issues dogging this...

2017-10-28 Middle East

'Sky's the limit' for Saudi women, kingdom's first female spokesperson says

Fatimah Baeshen is Saudi Arabia's first female spokesperson, who was recently appointed at the country's embassy in Washington. With the Saudi crown prince advocating a "moderate...

