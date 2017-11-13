International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Parcels, Charlotte Gainsbourg & Morrissey

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Exclusive: 'The United States wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Recreating rural life in a 1950s French village

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The Indian farmers protesting by burying themselves; and the fights pitting dogs against wild boars

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'It seems very difficult for London to come to terms with the reality of Brexit'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Can Europe meet its climate commitments?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Crunch time as Venezuela meets creditors over debt restructuring

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Trudeau mania' returns to the Philippines

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Somaliland votes in tight contest for new president

© STR, AFP | People wait in a line to cast their votes at a polling station in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on November 13. Three candidates are running for the region's top office.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-13

People in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Somaliland vote to elect their fifth president on Monday as the ruling party faces a strong challenge from opposition candidates.

More than 700,000 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at more than 1,600 polling stations amid tight security. The election will be the first in Africa to use iris-scanning biometric technology to prevent voter fraud, according to electoral officials.

Three candidates are running for president: seasoned politician Muse Bihi of the ruling Kulmiye party as well as opposition candidates Abdirahman Iro and Faysal Ali Warabe, who was defeated in previous elections in 2010.

Incumbent Ahmed Mohamud Silaanyo is not seeking re-election and is stepping down after his five-year term was controversially extended for two and half years due to a shortage of funds and a drought that has crippled the economy.

The vote follows weeks of election campaigning, including the Somaliland's first live televised debates.

>> Reporter’s notebook: Somaliland and the never-ending drought

Somaliland's history of peaceful, credible elections and democratic transition sets it apart from anarchic southern Somalia and indeed much of East Africa. Nevertheless, a decision by authorities to block all social media when polling stations close at 6pm (1500 GMT) was criticised by Human Rights Watch last week.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, won independence in 1960 but days later joined with Somalia. In 1991, after years of bitter war with the government in Mogadishu, it declared independence from the rest of the country.

Despite its lack of official recognition, the state has managed to draw significant investment from abroad, notably Gulf nations.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-13

  • SOMALILAND

    Reporter’s notebook: Somaliland and the never-ending drought

    Read more

  • SOMALILAND

    Video: Somaliland’s longstanding drought has crippled the economy

    Read more

  • SOMALIA

    In pictures: Famine threatens Somaliland

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility