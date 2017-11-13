International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Video: Exporting France's Louvre to Abu Dhabi

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberians call for prosecution of Red Cross officials in Ebola funds scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Airbrushing ethnicity

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Saudi Prince cracks down at home and abroad; Trump in Asia

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Studying abroad: Why foreign students choose France

Read more

#TECH 24

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

Read more

FOCUS

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

Read more

FASHION

Cultural cross-pollination at Beirut Fashion Week

Read more

#THE 51%

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

'You are the light': Philippines' Duterte sings for Donald Trump

© Athit Perawongmetha / POOL / AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during a gala dinner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila on November 12, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-13

President Rodrigo Duterte crooned a hit Filipino love song at a dinner in Manila for leaders from across Asia, explaining later that it was "on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump".

Trump and Duterte were among 19 leaders at a glittering gala in the Philippines capital on Sunday ahead of an annual summit, and at one point Duterte took the microphone to sing "Ikaw" (You), in a duet with local pop diva Pilita Corrales.

One of the song's verses, translated from Filipino, begins: "You are the light in my world, a half of this heart of mine".

"Ladies and gentlemen, I sang uninvited, upon the orders of the commander-in-chief of the United States," Duterte said later, according to the ABS-CBN news channel.

Duterte sings 'at Trump's request'

Duterte, who is sometimes described as the 'Trump of the East' because of his brash style, is due to meet the U.S. president on the sidelines of the summit on Monday.

The United States and its former colony, the Philippines, have been strategic allies since World War Two. But their relations have been strained by anti-U.S. outbursts from Duterte and his enthusiasm for better ties with Russia and China.

More than 3,900 Filipinos have been killed in a war on drugs that Duterte declared when he took office last year.

His government says the police act in self defence, but critics say executions are taking place with no accountability.

Duterte said last week he would tell the U.S. president to "lay off" if he raised the issue of human rights when they met. But Trump, who has been criticised at home for neglecting rights issues in dealings abroad, praised Duterte in May for doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem".

Trump and leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Russia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand were entertained by singers and dancers at the dinner.

Each of the men sported a cream-coloured barong, a traditional Philippines shirt made of fibre from the pineapple plant, hand-embroidered and worn untucked.

They were served a four-course Filipino-Asian fusion meal curate and prepared by Chef Jessie Sincioco, who also designed the menu for Pope Francis when he visited the Philippines in 2015.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-13

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump backs US spy agencies on election meddling but slams Putin 'haters'

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA - USA

    North Korea slams Trump’s ‘warmonger’ Asia tour

    Read more

  • USA - CHINA

    Trump says he and Xi can solve 'probably all' world's problems

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility