FOCUS

Video: Is Italy seeing a resurgence of fascism?

ENCORE!

Dua Lipa: We meet the hottest property in pop

EYE ON AFRICA

Vote-counting under way in Somaliland after first presidential poll in 7 years

IN THE PAPERS

Italy's World Cup 'Apocalypse'

IN THE PAPERS

Climate change: 'Soon it will be too late'

BUSINESS DAILY

Venezuela defaults on interest payments

MEDIAWATCH

Remembering the Paris terror attacks

BUSINESS DAILY

On the verge of default, Caracas summons creditors

THE DEBATE

Paris attacks: Two years later, France grapples with how to fight terror

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-14

Video: Is Italy seeing a resurgence of fascism?

Authorities in Italy are concerned about a growing number of extreme right-wing groups who admire WWII-era leader Benito Mussolini and are nostalgic about his fascist regime. At a recent football match in Rome, images of Holocaust victim Anne Frank were used to troll a rival team. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala.

By Natalia MENDOZA , Bernard BEDARIDA

Our guests

Marta LORIMER

PhD candidate at the London School of Economics; Specialist on the far-right in Italy

Archives

2017-11-13 terrorism

Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

Two years after 130 people were killed in terror attacks across Paris, FRANCE 24 speaks to some of the people deeply affected by the violence: a witness who gave first aid to...

2017-11-10 Americas

A rare look inside the US 'Antifa' movement

The US antifascist movement has been around for decades. But it returned to prominence this summer after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where a counter-protester...

2017-11-09 Americas

Mexico's coffee production threatened by climate change

As the latest UN climate conference continues, we bring you a report from Mexico, where coffee production has fallen by 50% in the past five years due to global warming. But...

2017-11-08 Americas

Video: Trump supporters feel unwelcome in California

One year after Donald Trump's election, the United States is deeply divided. The state of California is at the heart of the anti-Trump resistance. Many Republicans who support...

