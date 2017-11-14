International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Vote-counting under way in Somaliland after first presidential poll in 7 years

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Italy's World Cup 'Apocalypse'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Climate change: 'Soon it will be too late'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Venezuela defaults on interest payments

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Remembering the Paris terror attacks

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

On the verge of default, Caracas summons creditors

Read more

THE DEBATE

Paris attacks: Two years later, France grapples with how to fight terror

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Those affected by the Paris attacks, two years on

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Parcels, Charlotte Gainsbourg & Morrissey

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraq's Kurdistan to respect court decision banning secession

© Safin Hamed, AFP | Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani gives a press conference on November 13, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-14

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Tuesday they would accept a court decision prohibiting the region from seceding, signalling a new phase in efforts to restart stalled negotiations over its future.

Iraq's Kurds voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad -- which had ruled the ballot illegal -- as well as neighbouring Turkey and Iran which have their own Kurdish minorities.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it would respect the Nov. 6 ruling by the Supreme Federal Court, which declared that no Iraqi province could secede.

"We believe that this decision must become a basis for starting an inclusive national dialogue between (Kurdish authorities in) Erbil and Baghdad to resolve all disputes," the KRG said in a statement.

The concession marks the Kurds' latest attempt to revive negotiations with central government, which imposed retaliatory measures following the independence vote.

They included an offensive by Iraqi government forces and the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces last month to wrest back control from the KRG of the oil city of Kirkuk and other disputed territories.

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi had previously urged the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region to abide by the court's decision.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and the country's regions and provinces. Its decisions cannot be appealed, though it has no mechanism to enforce its ruling in the Kurdish region.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-14

  • IRAQ

    Iraqi forces complete takeover of oil-rich Kirkuk province

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    'The Kurdish regional government is at an impasse'

    Read more

  • FRANCE - IRAQ

    France’s Macron says Iraqi unity ‘essential’, offers to mediate with Kurds

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility