Not just Buddhists vs Muslims: Misreading Myanmar's Rohingya crisis

Alex Bart is a FRANCE 24 journalist doing volunteer work in Myanmar, where a military crackdown has driven out some 600,000 Rohingya civilians. He says to make the crisis a clash between Muslims and Buddhists is to ignore its complex roots.

Two months ago, at the height of the most recent Rohingya crisis, six men showed up for dinner at the guest house where I’m staying, not far from Myanmar's restive Rakhine State. The owner, who set up the guest house to help fund a neighbouring school for needy children, was away, and the head waitress signalled to me that she didn’t like the men. She asked me to stay around until they left.

The guest house is high on a hill, fairly isolated, and there was no one else around. The head waitress has little English, and all she said when I asked why she didn’t trust the men was, ‘Rakhine’. The men were not the friendliest I’ve met, but nothing happened. It was only later that I understood she was concerned about the safety of a young Muslim woman who works with us.

Two days later, in a town an hour away, Buddhist nationalists attacked the property of a prominent Muslim family – collapsing the complicated history of the Rohingya, Rakhine and Myanmar into essentially the same narrative that much of the international media has adopted: Buddhists vs Muslims.

Disputed identities

Based on what I have been witnessing on the ground, the situation is much more complex. To try and explain it does not mean excusing the atrocities the army has undoubtedly committed, or ignoring the plight of the hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women and children trapped between Rohingya militants and the army.

The very term ‘Rohingya’, readily used by almost everyone outside the country, is explosive here. Many in Myanmar feel it confers legitimacy on the Rohingya's claim that they’re indigenous to the region, though their origins are far from clear. (The term comes from Rohang, an Arab word used centuries ago by Muslims in the area to refer to themselves). The people of Myanmar claim it’s an invented identity for what are largely East Indian immigrants who arrived under British rule and more recently in the 1970s, when a gruesome civil war in what is today Bangladesh sent many Bengalis fleeing into Myanmar. Myanmar's government regards them as illegal immigrants and denies them citizenship. But what is indisputable is that they have been here for generations.

Even Kaman Muslims, one of the officially recognised ethnic groups under Myanmar’s infamous Citizenship Law, are wary of the Rohingya claims. Rakhine has a total population of just over three million and is the poorest state in a poor nation. NGOs and UN officials have urged Myanmar’s government to grant its Rohingya population full citizenship. But critics say giving 1.3 million Rohingya (or nearly two million if one includes those who fled in earlier clashes) full citizenship rights could exacerbate tensions and amount to imposing Western-style multiculturalism on the country.

Western partiality

Muslims do live peacefully side by side with Buddhists elsewhere in Myanmar, which is not to deny the anti-Muslim sentiment long fostered by a military government that has wedded conservative Buddhism with ultra-nationalism. Personally, I’ve never witnessed this tension. But I read about it in the news. Rakhine is located just beyond the mountains where I live. We could hear military jets flying over in the worst of times.

There, Buddhist natives also feel put upon by the ruling Burmans, the country's dominant, Burmese-speaking ethnic group. And they are outraged by what they see as the West, including NGOs, being grossly one-sided. A failed movement by the ancestors of today’s Rohingya to form a separate state in northern Rakhine in the mid-twentieth century has also bred the suspicion that the Rohingya are not to be trusted.

Turning on The Lady

One of the most egregious aspects of the media focus on the current Rohyingya crisis has been the attacks on Aung Sun Suu Kyi. I knew little about her before I came. I’ve since read several books by and about her. One of these is a book of interviews. In none is there even a whiff of racism. The worst that comes across is a vague intolerance for people who aren’t tolerant enough. She shows remarkable humility for her political achievements (leading a country towards democracy without violence) and a surprising understanding for the men who jailed her along with members of her National League for Democracy Party.

The thinly veiled accusations of racism levelled at Suu Kyi seem mostly based on international media’s understandable outrage at the plight of the Rohingya. Given her track record in fighting oppression, the media say, why isn't Suu Kyi doing anything for the Rohingya? Why did The Lady, as she is known at home, wait so long before speaking out on the crisis? That remains a mystery, but it is unlikely it stems from hatred or, as some have suggested, collusion with her erstwhile jailors in the military.

Before the current crisis, Suu Kyi had established the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, led by former UN secretary general Kofi Annan. Its report was released just two days before an attack by the Rohingya militant group ARSA and the army’s outsized response sent Rakhine spiralling into sectarian violence once again. Myanmar’s Cardinal Charles Bo, one of the country’s most outspoken defenders of the Rohingya, told the CNA that while he regrets Aung San Suu Kyi had not spoken up earlier, “to stigmatize her as if she did nothing [for the Rohingya] is a far-fetched theory”.

Walking a tightrope

It’s more likely there’s little she can do. The military, which questioned the Annan-led commission's impartiality, still controls 25 percent of Myanmar's parliament and the key ministries. Suu Kyi has zero control over their decisions, and they’re essentially a state within the state. The pillorying she is receiving on the world stage is probably most welcome to them. Myanmar’s democracy is precarious, and Suu Kyi is walking a tightrope. Vocal support for the Rohingya could alienate the Rakhine Buddhists she has to work with if there is to be any hope of sustainable peace, and a solution to the Rohingya’s statelessness.

She has quietly begun that process. In a surprise visit to Rahkine State in the beginning of November, she stressed once again the need for long-term solutions with the help of local communities. As of the first week of November, a local youth volunteer programme has started bringing teams of volunteers from across Myanmar into Rakhine to help with humanitarian and development work. And she has begun to implement the delicate process of verifying Rohingya claims to citizenship, following recommendations proposed by the Annan-led Commission, as a first step towards permanent citizenship and clarifying rights.

The process has already been marred by violence, for the national verification cards don’t mention ethnicity (i.e.,“Rohingya”) and the Rohingya have a deep and justifiable distrust of the government’s end-game. It shows, again, how intractable the problem is.

Date created : 2017-11-16