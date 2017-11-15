International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Islamic State group changing strategy, French defence minister tells FRANCE 24

Read more

FOCUS

Middle East: Gaza's armed groups, a sticking point in Fatah-Hamas reconciliation

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'You Were Never Really Here', 'Justice League', 'Wonderstruck'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Charity or business? When big companies provide jobs for Syrian refugees

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Turmoil in Zimbabwe: 'We will Defend the President with our Lives'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's army chief warns military could intervene to end Zanu-PF purges

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Is Population Control the Answer to Combatting Climate Change?'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus announces record order worth $50bn

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Which way is the Brexit?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

President Macron invites Lebanon's ex-premier Saad Hariri to France

© Ludovic Marin, AFP | Lebanon's former prime minister Saad Hariri and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on September 1.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-15

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Lebanon's former prime minister Saad Hariri and his family to France, the Élysée Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. Hariri has been in Saudi Arabia since he resigned unexpectedly on November 4.

France's Élysée presidential palace said the invitation was made after Macron spoke by telephone with both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Hariri.

Hariri unexpectedly announced his resignation on November 4, citing Iran's grip on the country and alluding to threats to his life.

"I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister," Hariri said in a speech broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news network, in which he also said Lebanon had been taken hostage by Hezbollah.

"I have sensed what is being plotted covertly to target my life," he said from the Saudi capital Riyadh. Hariri holds both Lebanese and Saudi citizenship.

The surprise move risked plunging the small and already fragile country deeper into political turmoil.

Hariri’s party has since demanded that he return from the kingdom immediately.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, ordered all of its citizens to "immediately" depart Lebanon amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah, which enjoys support from Saudi arch-rival Iran. A brief statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency also warned its citizens against travel to the country.

Lebanon’s divided government

Under a power-sharing agreement that ended the country's civil war, the post of Lebanon's president is designated for a Maronite Christian while that of prime minister is reserved for a Sunni and the president of the parliament is a Shiite.

But the country is also sharply divided between a camp loyal to Saudi Arabia – led by Hariri, a Sunni Muslim – and a camp loyal to Shiite Iran headed by Hezbollah. President Michel Aoun, who was elected in October 2016 after the presidential post remained vacant for two years, is a close ally of Hezbollah.

>> 'This is a crisis of national identity,' Lebanese minister tells FRANCE 24

Hezbollah is also a vital ally for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the war the Damascus regime is waging against the Islamic State group and armed opposition movements.

The group is the only Lebanese party to have kept its weapons after the 1975-1990 civil war. Its arsenal has since grown exponentially and now outstrips that of the nation's own armed forces. It now claims that it is the only credible rampart against neighbouring Israel, but its refusal to disarm has created a deep divide in Lebanon.

Hariri, who was ousted as prime minister in 2011 after Hezbollah and its allies pulled their ministers from the cabinet, spent the next three years in self-imposed exile between France and Saudi Arabia until he returned to Lebanon in 2014. He was named prime minister in November 2016.

Hariri's father, former premier Rafik Hariri, was killed in a car bombing in Beirut in 2005. The bombing was widely blamed on Hezbollah but the group has always denied responsibility for the elder Hariri's death.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

Date created : 2017-11-15

  • LEBANON

    French foreign minister to meet Hariri as Lebanon crisis escalates

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Ex-PM Hariri says he is free, will return to Lebanon 'soon'

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    US, France express support for Lebanon amid crisis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility