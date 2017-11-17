International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France raises a glass to tourism

Read more

FOCUS

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Read more

#THE 51%

Hear me roar: The growing economic power of older women

Read more

#TECH 24

The future of surgery

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

The tiny parasite threatening your salmon sushi

Read more

ENCORE!

Director Joachim Trier: True horror is a 'lack of self-acceptance'

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Vézère Valley, a slice of prehistoric life

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US House of Representatives passes tax reform bill

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

President Mugabe meets with regional envoys and army chief

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Belgian judge delays decision on warrant for ex-Catalan leader

© Aurore Belot, AFP | Lawyers of axed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, including Christophe Marchand (C-R), talk to the press at the Palace of Justice in Brussels on November 17, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-17

A Belgian judge made no ruling on Friday on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer said after a court hearing in Brussels, despite Belgian prosecutors demanding the warrant be exercised.

Belgian prosecutors had asked the judge Friday to extradite the axed Catalan separatist leader to face charges over his region’s independence drive.

Instead, the case for Puigdemont’s defence will be made at a hearing early next month.

“We will make our case on December 4. The prosecutor has asked for the extradition warrant to be exercised. Nothing has been decided today,” Paul Bekaert told reporters outside the main Brussels court.

The prosecutor had determined that according to Belgian law Puigdemont and four of his former ministers who travelled with him to Brussels were charged with conspiracy by public officials, Bekaert added.

Under the Spanish warrant, all five faced charges of rebellion and sedition.

They had left Spain after Puigdemont’s regional government was sacked by Madrid for unilaterally declaring Catalonia independent following a referendum on secession that court authorities in Madrid had ruled was illegal.

Spain to 'comply'

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday he will comply with whatever decision a Belgian court makes over the extradition of axed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont.

“I trust the legal process and, above all, I respect and abide by its decisions,” Rajoy said on the sidelines of an EU summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, after Belgian prosecutors asked a judge to extradite Puigdemont from Belgium.

The European arrest warrant system in place since 2004 makes it easier for EU countries to demand the extradition from other EU states of people wanted for crimes, and removes political decision-making from the process. EU countries issue thousands of such warrants each year.

The Oct. 1 referendum and subsequent turmoil have plunged Spain into its gravest political crisis since the return of democracy four decades ago.

Puigdemont has since said he might consider a solution that did not involve secession.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-17

  • SPAIN

    Spain issues European arrest warrant for sacked Catalonian leader Puigdemont

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Spain's PM Rajoy urges return of 'democratic and free' Catalonia

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Belgium examines EU arrest warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility