Elections will take place, assures Lebanon ambassador to France

The Lebanese Ambassador to France spoke to FRANCE 24 about the crisis that has gripped Lebanon, since Prime Minsiter Saad Hariri announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia about two weeks ago.

Ambassador Rami Adwan said that Lebanon was now over the crisis, and thanked the Lebanese people for demonstrating their “solidarity” and “maturity” in response to Hariri’s uncertain situation. The ambassador spoke of this “national unity” as evidence that Lebanon could overcome any kind of crisis and cited the importance of the Lebanese diaspora to such unity.

The ambassador assured that the parliamentary elections planned for next year in May would indeed go ahead, and called for all Lebanese residing in France to register to vote. The ambassador said that these elections would return stability to Lebanon by reinforcing its “national institutions”. The elections will mark the first time that Lebanese living outside of the country will be able to vote.

Hariri has accepted an invitation by Emmanuel Macron to visit France on Saturday, paving the way for a possible return to Beirut. It marks an end to Hariri’s time spent in Saudi Arabia, that saw many Lebanese question whether Hariri was being detained in the country.

Date created : 2017-11-17