Africa

Zimbabwe’s ruling party ‘preparing Mugabe’s exit’

© Jekesai Njikizana, AFP | Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses party members and supporters at his party headquarters on November 08, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-17

Leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a resolution to dismiss President Robert Mugabe at the weekend and lay the ground for his impeachment next week if he refuses to stand down, a senior party source said.

“There is no going back,” the source told Reuters. “If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday. When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.”

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-17

