International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

President Robert Mugabe emerges from house arrest

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Harassment and hypocrisy in Washington

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Military pressures Robert Mugabe to step down, Macron mediates Lebanon crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France raises a glass to tourism

Read more

FOCUS

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Read more

#THE 51%

Hear me roar: The growing economic power of older women

Read more

#TECH 24

The future of surgery

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

The tiny parasite threatening your salmon sushi

Read more

ENCORE!

Director Joachim Trier: True horror is a 'lack of self-acceptance'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French-Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia dies aged 77

© Francois Guillot, AFP

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-18

French-Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia, whose timeless gowns won an army of devotees around the world, has died at the age of 77, France's fashion federation said Saturday.

Alaia, who rose to fame in the 1980s, refused to march to the beat of international fashion weeks, releasing his collections in his own time with scant concern for publicity

"We have lost a designer of great talent. It is very sad news," fellow creator Pierre Cardin told AFP.

Alaia was born to a farming family in Tunisia in 1940 and studied sculpture at the capital's fine arts school before working at a modest neighbourhood dressmaker's shop.

He moved to Paris in the late 1950s, working briefly for Dior and Guy Laroche before eventually going solo, winning a reputation for sexy designs celebrating the female form.

Alaia himself was discreet and invariably clad in a black high-necked Chinese suit.

His catwalk shows were low-key as well, earning a loyal clientele of fashionistas who wanted luxury without showing off.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama was among his haute couture fans but Alaia also produced ready-to-wear collections, while ignoring pressure to systematically refresh his ideas every season.

He signed a development deal with Prada in 2000, but quit seven years later to work with Swiss luxury group Richemont.

Global success did not change Alaia's working habits and he continued throughout his career to work deep into the night, often to the soundtrack of old movies.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-18

  • FRANCE

    French fashion giants ban super-skinny models

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France cracks down on super-skinny, airbrushed models

    Read more

  • FRANCE - CHINA

    Top French fashion brands set to become Chinese-owned

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility